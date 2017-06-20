PSG winger Lucas Moura opens transfer door to Man Utd and Liverpool

Lucas Moura has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the past and admits that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazil international has spent five years in the French capital, with PSG having won the race for his signature in 2012 as he took the decision to leave Sao Paulo in his homeland.

The 24-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club, including 52 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Competition for places remains fierce, though, with Julian Draxler a direct rival for a starting berth, and Lucas concedes that he may move on if a suitable offer is tabled.

“In every transfer window there is always a lot of speculation,” he told Diario De Sao Paulo.

“Actually, no offers have been made for me yet, nothing concrete. My agent has not told me about anything yet.

“I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

“Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.

“If something arrives, we will see what is best for me and for the club. Right now, though, I am doing well in France.”

Lucas netted 19 times in all competitions last season, with that return representing a personal best.

He penned a contract extension with PSG in June 2015 that is due to keep him at the club for another three years, but that agreement could be broken if a tempting opportunity is put to him.