VIDEO: Touch of class and emphatic finish from Chelsea's in-demand striker Abraham

Tammy Abraham is a Chelsea player at present, but he is unlikely to start the 2017-18 campaign with his parent club.

The 19-year-old got a taste for regular first-team outings while on loan at Bristol City last season, with 26 goals netted in 48 appearances.

Those exploits have made him a much sought-after talent and another loan deal is expected, with Newcastle and Swansea among those reported to be keen.

They will be among the interested observers as Abraham seeks to fire England to glory at the European U21 Championship in Poland, with the striker clearly in fine touch if his exploits in training are anything to go by.











Abraham is yet to get off the mark for the Young Lions in their quest for continental glory, but he has helped them to collect four points from their opening two games in Group A.

A 0-0 draw with Sweden was followed by a battling 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Monday, with those efforts enough to have England on course for the semi-finals.

Abraham will be eager to open his account sooner rather than later, with Poland next up for Aidy Boothroyd’s side on Thursday.

Finishes like the one in the video above would be most welcome, with any effort likely to increase the interest being shown in his services ahead of the summer transfer window.