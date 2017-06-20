Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno is facing a long period in the sidelines after sustaining an injury.

Tusker midfielder facing long injury lay off

The towering ace was stretched off during the club's league match against Kariobangi Sharks that ended in a barren draw at Machakos Stadium on Sunday. Mieno was replaced by Brian Osumba but a close source to the player has told Goal that the injury is worse than was suspected.

"Mieno's injury is serious but we are waiting for the doctors to give a full report."

KPL Talking Points: What the coaches said after round 14

Despite the draw, Tusker managed to reclaim top spot in the 18-team table and coach George Nsimbe was impressed with the new signings. “David Mwangi and Paul Odhiambo have proven that they are players of good quality.

"They add plenty of options in the squad and that is a sign of a good team because the next 10 games will determine if we retain this title or not.”