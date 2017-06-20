Hate Mondays? Patrice Evra knows how you're feeling and is on a mission to do something about it!

VIDEO: Evra leads 'I love this game' singalong in Senegal

All the latest rumours

The Marseille full-back has become something of a viral sensation with his hilarious videos to brighten up the start of the week, and he has been at it again while on holiday in Senegal.

And this time he's called on the help of some drum-playing locals, creating his own 'I love this game' song to make you feel that little bit better on a bleak Monday.

Check out the video from Evra's Instagram page above!