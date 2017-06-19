Enyimba’s Lordon rues away loss to Nasarawa United

Enyimba’s Ichull Lordson has rued his inability to help the People’s Elephant achieve a decent result against Nasarawa United in a league match on Sunday.

The Aba Elephants bowed 1-0 to the Solid Miners in the tough league tie played at the Lafia Stadium and the midfielder revealed that his former club hit them quickly on the counter when they were about settling into the second half having held them to a goalless draw in the first half.

“It was a painful defeat because we prepared very hard and ready to take the three points at stake. A point would have been the least result but God knows it all. I thought I could help my team get at least a point from Lafia but it was not to be. We must dust off the anger of this away loss and be focused on our next game with El Kanemi Warriors,” Lordson told Goal.

“It is not always a think of joy to lose but we must move on and think of what we must do to avert similar experience in the future. Our target to finish the league season strongly is still very much intact and we must redouble our efforts to ensure that we claim the maximum points in our next league game with El Kanemi Warriors.”

The People’s Elephant dropped three places to seventh from last week’s third spot due to the defeat with 38 points from 25 games.