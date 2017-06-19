Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Teko Modise 's contract is expected to run out at the end of the month with the club still yet to exercise their one-year option.

Mahlakgane: Modise's Sundowns future remains uncertain

Nonetheless, with both parties currently locked in negotiations over the 34-year-old’s future, Modise has excused himself from Masandawana’s upcoming Caf Champions League fixture against Tunisia giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The former Bafana Bafana playmaker has been linked with several topflight clubs, including a return to his former club Orlando Pirates. However, the player’s representative Jazzman Mahlakgane is hoping to clear up the uncertainty surrounding Modise’s future sooner rather than later.

"Teko (Modise) trained with the team and has been reporting for work as usual," Mahlakgane told The Sowetan.

"But he asked not to be taken to Tunisia because his contract situation is still unclear. Let's say he gets injured there, who would take responsibility for him when his contract is up in two weeks?"

"We are engaging Sundowns, and we should conclude the matter soon,” Mahlakgane added.

"Teko's (Modise) contract says Sundowns must tell us if they activate their one-year option before the end of June, so we are still within the deadline. It's just that with so much uncertainty, it would be unfair to expect him to play (in the Champions League)," Mahlakgane concluded.