The cat is finally out of the bag, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) has released a statement on Monday morning, providing an update to the situation surrounding Benjamin Mora. The Mexican will be sent back down to his former role as the head coach Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) with Ismail Ibrahim handed the temporary role of leading the Super League side.

JDT shifts Mora back to JDTII, looks for new head coach

Mora has been conspicuously missing from the training photos since JDT resumed training following a short break after their AFC Cup exit at the start of June. It has led to rumors that Mora may have been taken out of the firing line following that latest disappointment.

It has been a tough season for Mora handling the reigning league champions. Losing out in the Charity Shield and FA Cup were the other two setbacks that worked against him. JDT fans were also furiously demanding for a change after the Southern Tigers struggled to keep pace in the cup competitions.

Ismail will be sharing the responsibility with Raul Longhi as JDT look to defend their Super League title as well as make a run for the Malaysia Cup. The latter has been a competition often overlooked by JDT in recent years due to their commitments in the AFC Cup but situation this year could see them make Malaysia Cup a priority.

JDT will be looking to make the announcement of the new head coach soon but until that is official, Ismail and Raul will have the task of guiding the team against Penang on 1st July when the league campaign resumes. With the inclusion of Natxso Insa, they will also need to find a way to fit him into the team.