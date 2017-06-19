Niger Tornadoes head coach Abubakar Bala says his side will avoid a repeat of their 1-1 home draw last season as they host Enugu Rangers in Lokoja on Sunday.

Niger Tornadoes won't slip against Enugu Rangers, says Bala

In the first leg, the Ikon Allah Boys secured a crucial 1-1 in Enugu and the tactician is confident they get nothing short of victory of the title holders at the Confluence Stadium.

"We were disappointed last season when we lost in Enugu and were held to a 1-1 draw in Lokoja," Bala to Goal.

"Gladly, this season we picked a draw in Enugu this season which was our first draw away. In the second leg, we are planning to ensure they leave Lokoja empty-handed.

"We have a very different and better atmosphere than last season when we lost away and drew at home. We are better prepared this time and put up the necessary strategies to get our victory.

“We know Rangers will be coming to avenge the first leg but we will be very tactical and careful to avoid another draw at home against them this time.

"I have cautioned my players do be wary of the dangers that Rangers possess, but I equally warned them not to give undue respect to them and get the victory."