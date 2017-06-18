News

Ronaldo's backheel flick saves Real Madrid
Man Utd star Pogba manages to put a smile on Tevez's face amid China exit talk for Argentine

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Carlos Tevez has not had the happiest of times in China, but Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has put a smile on his face.

After completing a move to Shanghai Shenhua in December, in a deal which made him the world's highest paid player on a reported salary of $41 million, Tevez has struggled for form.

Pogba dabs on Great Wall of China

He has managed just one goal in six CSL games and is already being linked with a return to Boca Juniors.

The 33-year-old has clearly not had much to get excited about of late, but he was happy to catch up with Pogba during the latter’s visit to Asia – with the pair having previously played together at Juventus.





 


L' Pace! See you again soon brother @tevezoficial #pogchina #shanghaishenhua

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:50am PDT




Tevez has admitted that he is uncertain as to what the future holds for him.

He told TyC Sports: "I left not to hurt Boca. Honestly, I do not know what I'm going to do at the end of the year. 

"If I'm not hungry for glory, it's very difficult to stay in the club."

Robson: Pogba is underappreciated

Pogba completed a homecoming of his own in 2016, as he rejoined United in a record-breaking £89 million transfer.

He has fared considerably better in England than Tevez has in China – helping the Red Devils to three trophies in his debut campaign – but the general consensus is that there is even more to come from the 24-year-old.

