Boboye's factor won't help Plateau United, says Ihuarulam

Abia Warriors' Uche Ihuarulam feels coach Kennedy Boboye's return to Umuahia will not save Plateau United from crumbling on Sunday.

Having lost 2-1 in a local derby against Enyimba, the forward insists getting their fast-fading league campaign back on track will inspire their victory over their visitors from Jos.

"We are really looking forward to the game against Plateau United. They are in the form of their life," Ikuarulam told Goal.

"We are not going to relent because we are putting our acts together to getting three three points at home.

On Boboye, he said: "Definitely, he knows the team very well but most of the players he left last season but I don't think it will be a disadvantage for us.

"All I believe is that he will be welcomed anytime but all we want is the three points and the coach's return will not help or count for them."