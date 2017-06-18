Black Leopards and Baroka FC had it all to play for in the final match, with a place in the Premiership up for grabs for both sides.

Black Leopards 1-1 Baroka FC: Thobejane's men retain Premiership status

However, the 1-1 draw was enough for Kgoloko Thobejane's men to retain their status in the PSL. Even the dismissal of goalscorer Victor Letsoalo midway through the second half could hardly spur Leopards on.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele came into the game buoyant after winning last Wednesday’s reverse fixture in Polokwane, thanks to Letsoalo’s brace.

Before the game, Leopards coach Jean Loscuito confirmed that he would play with the same players and the same attacking philosophy that did the business in midweek against Stellenbosch FC.

The visitors made two enforced changes from the squad that did duty in their last encounter against Stellenbosch.

Leopards, motivated by a packed home crowd, started like a house on fire and tested former goalkeeper Tshinuna Avashoni through a free-kick from Mwape Musonda after six minutes.

The Zambian was to be presented with a few chances thereafter, but he fluffed them as it remained goalless after the half-hour mark.

They would be made to pay for that as the dangerman Letsoalo came to haunt them once more with the opener from a rebound after 34 minutes.

From time to time, the Thohoyandou surface made it hard for both sides to settle on the ball and play their usual passing games and spread the ball around.

Baroka nearly made it 2-0 when Jose Garcia got onto the end of a flicked ball from Mduduzi Mdantsane, but Muleka redeemed himself this time by parrying the attempt away from danger minutes later.

The visitors would be dealt a blow a minute after the break when Letsoalo received his marching orders from Chris Harrison for a second bookable offence.

The sending off forced them to change their game-plan as they brought off Garcia for Marshall Munetsi to stabilize their offensive stall.

Leopards were handed a lifeline when Isaac Mabotja was brought down inside the Baroka box, forcing Harrison to award a penalty which captain Siphelele Ntshangase easily converted in the 66th minute.

The goal brought them to live as they forced Baroka to defend in numbers. They struggled to break down Baroka's stubborn defence.

At the other end, substitute Maboke Matlakala got a golden opportunity to seal the contest after being put through by Mxolisi Kunene, but he fired way off target minutes from full time.

The home side looked for the winner at the death through Mziwokuthula Zimu, but they were denied by Tshinuna.