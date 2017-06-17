Kaka and Shevchenko offered up to Donnarumma as warnings of forcing Milan exit

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been warned by Arrigo Sacchi that he could flop like Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko by forcing through a move from Milan.

The teenage goalkeeper has shunned the offer of a new contract at the San Siro and is now being heavily linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

His “lack of gratitude” to the club that helped to put him on the path to superstardom has “stunned” Milan legend Sacchi.

He believes the youngster has made the wrong decision and pointed to moves made by Kaka and Shevchenko to Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively as examples of how transfers can go wrong.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I used to respect Donnarumma as a lad and as a player, but I was stunned by the lack of gratitude towards Milan.

“This decision makes me doubt not just his personal integrity, but also what his future career will hold.

“I want to remind him of all those who put money before all else, for example Kaka and Shevchenko, who left Milan for Real Madrid and Chelsea only to later bitterly regret it.”

Kaka left Milan for Madrid in 2013, but struggled for form and fitness in Spain and never justified the €68.5 million spent on him as a former World Player of the Year.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, brought a goal-laden spell in Italy to a close in 2006, but managed just 22 goals in 77 appearances for Chelsea before returning to Milan for a forgettable loan stint.