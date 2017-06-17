It has been a hectic summer for Antoine Griezmann.

Newly-wed Griezmann shows off bold new hairstyle

The striker has featured for France, rejected Manchester United and signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid since 2016-17 came to an end, but he has packed even more into the close-season, having dyed his hair blue and got married.

'Griezmann still has €100m clause'

United were keen to snap up the France international as Jose Mourinho seeks to bring added creativity and firepower into Old Trafford.











A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:03am PDT





A big move looked imminent for Griezmann, but a lengthy saga was brought to a close when he took the decision to commit to a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

United have now been forced to look elsewhere, while their former target has taken the opportunity to show off a bold new look.

After unveiling the change, the striker showed off a picture from his wedding with Erika Choperena, which is said to have taken place in secret.

Griezmann netted 26 times for Atletico in all competitions last season and now has 83 efforts to his name in 160 appearances for the club.