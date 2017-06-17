Shooting Stars' Wasiu Jimoh insists they are confident of claiming victory against ABS FC as they look to beat the drop.

Shooting Stars confident ahead ABS tie - Jimoh

Having won just one of their last five matches, the Oluyole Warriors have found themselves at the foot of the Nigeria Professional Football League table and face the Saraki Boys in their next topflight fixture.

"We've got a lot of positives to take out of the MFM game, although we lost it," Jimoh told Goal.

"We haven't talked about the game that much, but we're going into Sunday's game against ABS confident we can repeat the performance and pick up the points.

"I think we were unlucky not to score in Lagos. On another day we may have scored three or four but we didn't and it cost us.

"Everyone says there are massive games ahead but for us it's a long season. We want to get as many points as we can this year and we're confident that we can beat the drop," he concluded.