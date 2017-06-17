Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic will reportedly take part in the 2017 Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup next month.

Kaizer Chiefs to replace Orlando Pirates in Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup?

The two clubs are expected to be joined by Platinum Stars and Botswana giants Township Rollers in a four-team tournament.

Last year, Stars were defeated by Orlando Pirates in the Maize Cup tournament which featured only two teams - with Bucs winning 3-1 on penalties at the Moruleng Stadium.

Bafana Pheto, Rollers' public relations officer, has confirmed that the newly crowned Botswana Premier League (PSL) champions will be making their return to the pre-season tournament having played in the 2015 Maize Cup.

“Our players would assemble on June 26 and would do medical check ups until July 5 where we would go for a camp in Rustenburg. We will leave to Klerksdorp on July 13 for the tournament,” Pheto told Botswana's leading publication, Mmegi.

"The Blues (Rollers) would learn their opponents on June 27. They would face one of Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic," a statement read on the publication's website.

Stars won the inaugural tournament in 2015 after defeating Mpumalanga Black Aces 1-0 in the final at the Moruleng Stadium.