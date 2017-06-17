Black Leopards and Baroka FC meet in the Limpopo derby, with either side needing a win to secure a place in the Premier Socccer League (PSL) next season.

Black Leopards – Baroka FC Preview: Lidoda Duvha and Bakgaga have it all to play for in Thohoyandou

Anything other than three points will see one of them miss out, with Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele leading the way in the Promotion/Relegation Playoffs mini log table currently.

Following their 3-1 win in midweek over Stellenbosch FC, Leopards are confident of winning in front of a packed Thohoyandou Stadium.

Their last encounter at home which was against Stellenbosch didn’t go according to plan as they spurned numerous chances to walk away with an emphatic victory.

They did make amends in Cape Town on Wednesday, when they acquired the necessary victory that took them closer to a spot in the elite league.

Coach Jean Loscuito’s three-man attack worked wonders and he will no doubt be utilizing the same formula against Baroka.

Leopards duo Mwape Musonda and Siphelele Ntshangase will look to pull the strings in attack and get the required goals.

As for the visitors, Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele are close to becoming only the third side after AmaZulu and Polokwane City to retain their Premiership status through the playoffs.

Thus, coach Kgoloko Thobejane knows this encounter is their biggest of their 10-year history and he will be needing striker Victor Letsoalo to inflict the same pain he did against Lidoda Duvha last Wednesday in Polokwane.

Goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke cannot afford to make any errors in goal as he will be up against an attack-minded Leopards side.

It will be a welcome relief for Leopards and Baroka to have no injuries or suspensions as it will be the eighth official encounter between the two sides since the 2010/11 season.

Both sides head into the match having won two matches apiece of those eight showdowns that have taken place in the PSL era.