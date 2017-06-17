Tusker FC is currently the best side in Kenyan Premier League, having won seven games in a row.

Tusker striker reveals reason behind good run in KPL

The defending champions started the season on a low note, losing the first league match and drawing the other. But the team has managed to re-collect itself and are currently second on the table with 27 points, same with leaders Gor Mahia, who have a better goal difference.

Striker Michael Khamati explains why, "We have managed to rise because of the unity and hard work in the team. We give our best and help each other where we feel there is need to. Yes, we started the season badly but we have managed to do better of late," Khamati told Goal.

"Our main aim is definitely to successfully defend the title, despite the fact that there is stiff competition from other teams."

Tusker will take on newcomers Kariobangi Sharks in their next league assignment on Sunday.