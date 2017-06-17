Nine Ghana Premier League teams will be in action when the FA Cup round of 16 takes centre stage on Sunday.

FA Cup preview: Hearts, Kotoko face tricky ties

For a championship that is as open to the lower tier sides as it is for any other competitor, it will certainly be in the interest of the ‘big boys’ to tread cautiously.

However, it will be an all Premier League affair when two-time FA Cup champions Medeama play as hosts to Elmina Sharks at the Tarkwa T&A Park.

The story will not be any different at the Golden City Park where Berekum Chelsea welcome reigning champions Bechem United.

Elsewhere, Ghana Premier league leaders Wafa will hope to extend their good form to the cup competition when they play away to Division One outfit Amidaus Professionals.

There’s an Accra Derby on the cards as Hearts of Oak are set to lock horns with Young Wise FC at Kasoa Amanfrom.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, 2014 winners Asante Kotoko are tipped to emerge winners when they face off against lower tier outfit Wassaman United.

Liberty Professionals have set sights on claiming the FA Cup for the first time, and thus, have to take out Danbort FC at Nungua to keep their dreams alive.

Reigning Premier League champions Wa All Stars have not had the best campaign of their title defence so far, and are predictably anticipating a different story when they play FC Samartex 1996 at Samraboi in the cup competition.

And finally, it will be a Division One affair when Nea Salamina welcome Steadfast to Dormaa.