Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to come home?

Sporting CP to Ronaldo: 'The prodigal son always comes back home'

That’s what Portugul side Sporting CP are hoping is the case as rumours swirl about the star attacker's potential exit from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo spent his early days with the Portuguese giants, coming through their youth system before making 25 appearances for the senior side between 2002-03.

How much would it cost to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

The future superstar’s time with the first team was short-lived however as he joined Manchester United before the 2003-04 season, where he would go on to individual and team accolades at Old Trafford and at the Bernabeu with Madrid.

However, with talk that Ronaldo’s time with the Spanish giants may be up, his old club are hoping the star is aching for a return to the place where he grew up.



.@Cristiano, o bom filho à casa torna... ainda demoras? pic.twitter.com/zgAeLPSJYy — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) June 16, 2017

A tweet from the club reads: “Cristiano, the prodigal son always comes back home… why the delay?”

Sporting join the list of suitors lining up to offer a place on their sides to the forward, no matter how unlikely a move to those clubs would be.

We’ll see if this time Ronaldo does decide to turn his back on Manchester United in favour of a return to the Portuguese capital.