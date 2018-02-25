RSL no interested in Rusnak trade

MLS transfer news: The latest rumors and trades in Major League Soccer

New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira is interested in a move for Real Salt Lake playmaker Albert Rusnak, according to ESPNFC.

Vieira worked with Rusnak as a youth coach at Manchester City and would like to bring him to Yankee Stadium.

But MLSsoccer.com reports that RSL has not been approached about a trade and that the club would not be interested in dealing the Slovakian.

LAFC close to adding Horta

Los Angeles FC is on the verge of adding Portuguese midfielder Andre Horta, according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan with Braga from Benfica.

Robben thinking of MLS move?

Arjen Robben has admitted that a potential future move to MLS or China is something that is being talked about around his kitchen table.

“That's exactly the topic of discussion in my home, at the kitchen table. When I talk to my family or to my friends. It is now a point where I have to make decisions," he told Sport Buzzer.

You can read the Bayern star's full comments on his future right here.

Nguyen still wants out of New England

Despite ending his holdout, Lee Nguyen still wants out of New England, according to MLSsoccer.com.

The report claims that the club is not entertaining offers for his services, but that the midfielder still wants to be traded.

Quintero staying at America after MLS deals fall through

Darwin Quintero is staying at Club America after deals to move to MLS fell through, according to ESPN Mexico .

Previous reports had indicated that both Tornoto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps were interested in Quintero but, despite America being open to a move, neither was able to meet the conditions the Mexico City club required.

Quintero entered Jornada 7's win over Morelia as a substitute, his first action since Jornada 3.

Kevin Ellis in camp with FCD

Despite being under contract with Sporting Kansas City, defender Kevin Ellis is in preseason camp with FC Dallas.

Dallas actually reported the news on the team website Monday, saying the 26-year-old was in on trial.

The defender took a leave of absence from SKC in September and hasn't been back with the club since.

Almeyda turned down LAFC job

Chivas manager Matias Almeyda was in talks to coach Los Angeles FC but eventually declined the offer, according to Record .

According to the report, the Argentine was a candidate for the job but wanted to stay with Chivas after winning a pair of titles in the spring of 2017. Former U.S. national team coach Bob Bradley is set to lead the expansion side, which signed Mexico international Carlos Vela, in its inaugural season.

Whitecaps in talks with Palace midfielder

The Vancouver Whitecaps are in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch, ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old has not made a single appearance for Roy Hodgson's side this season.

Egyptian forward drawing MLS interest

Egyptian forward Amr Gamal is attacking interest from MLS club, according to Soccer Laduma .

The Egypt international is also drawing looks from the Russian Premier League, another league with a transfer window still open.

Minnesota United negotiating multi-million dollar transfer

Minnesota United is negotiating the transfer of Deportivo Cali playmaker Nicolas Benedetti, according to ESPN FC .

The report states Loons technical director Manny Lagos has flown to South America after the Colombian club resumed talks.

The price tag for the 20-year-old Benedetti is estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million, and Minnesota would still have to negotiate personal terms.

NYCFC set to sign Ghanaian midfielder

New York City FC is set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori, according to Ghana Soccernet .

The 22-year-old is set to join on loan from German side Stuttgart, according to the report. Ofori has two caps for Ghana.

D.C. United trialing former USYNT defender

Former U.S. Under-20 international John Requejo Jr. is on trial with D.C. United, according to The Washington Post .

The California native, a left back, spent the last three plus years in Mexico, having signed with Club Tijuana rather than playing in college soccer in the United States.

Requejo was a member of the 2015 U.S. U-20 World Cup squad but found playing time hard to come by with Xolos, and a loan move to second-division Dorados last summer didn't see much of an increase.

Ibrahimovic nears Galaxy move

The LA Galaxy are closing in on a move for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to ESPN FC .

United's recent addition of Alexis Sanchez has further limited Ibrahimovic's prospects for playing time, opening up the possibility that the Sweden international will head to MLS.

The Galaxy reportedly would not use one of their big-money designated player slots on Ibrahimovic, whose income could be augmented by sponsors or other outside sources.