Mbappe warned to avoid Martial trap if Arsenal move is made by Gunners legend Petit

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe is the “leader of this generation” but must choose his next move carefully, says Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit.

The Gunners are among those reported to be pursuing the teenage frontman ahead of the summer transfer window.

A big-money bid from Emirates Stadium is reported to have already been knocked back, with Real Madrid another of those plotting an approach for a £100 million-rated talent.

Madrid & Monaco hold Mbappe talks

Petit is pleased to see a fellow Frenchman creating so much excitement, but has pointed to Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as an example of how high-profile moves can fall flat.

He told talkSPORT: "Mbappe is the leader of this generation.

"I would love it [for him to join Arsenal]. I remember two years ago we had almost the same example as Martial.

"Martial was very good the first months with Manchester United and since Mourinho has managed the team he's not in the same position anymore. It's a risk.

"Talent is something very important in football but you need to have confidence as well from team-mates and your manager.

'Mbappe not worth £120m'

"You have to be tough and strong in your mind."

Mbappe saw his profile rise again in his latest outing, as he starred for France in an international friendly date with England.

He is still waiting on a first senior goal for his country, but managed 26 for Monaco in 2016-17 as they landed the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.