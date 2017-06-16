Lobi Stars forward, Kingsley Eduwo assures he will continue to work hard and deliver as he aims to nail down a spot in Nigeria's squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship.

Lobi Stars' Eduwo targets CHAN call-up

Nigeria will start their campaign with the tournament's qualifier in August against Togo or Benin, and a list of invited home-based players is expected to be released next month.

Eduwo has scored nine goals this term but he isn't relenting as he has notes that his top priority remains to deliver at club level.

"It's a good thing to be invited to the national team, that's a dream every player wants to live. And the opportunity to see that happen may come with the CHAN tournament," Eduwo told Goal.

"There are a lot of very good players in the league who merit call-ups to the national team but consistent performances will be what will differentiate those that will be invited and those who will not get a mention.

"That's why you see that I am always ready to give my best to my club because that's why I am being paid for, so I will continue to work hard and deliver because that's an important factor.

"It's the national team, the stakes are higher so the best are the only ones considered. I've scored nine goals with a bag full of assists and still working hard to keep a consistent performance every week.

"The CHAN tournament is no doubt good platform for more African talents to be discovered and I also want to express myself on that stage," he concluded.