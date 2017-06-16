Ozone FC eyes I-League berth following Bengaluru FC's exit

Ozone FC, who currently ply their trade in the second division of the I-League, have staked their claim for a promotion into the first division after the exit of Bengaluru FC who have opted to play in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Bengaluru-based club failed to get past the group stages in this year's second division, which was won by Manipur's NEROCA FC. However, the club have shot a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) outlining their interest in playing the first division.

I-League will no longer have a presence in Bengaluru with the exit of Bengaluru FC and the AIFF are interested in adding a team from the Karnataka capital, boosting the hopes of Ozone FC.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told Goal , "We are keen to add a team from Bengaluru in the upcoming season of the I-League."

Ozone FC will play their home games from Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, with the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) awarding them the contract to redevelop the stadium.

The Ozone Group-owned club also have their own residential academy and boasts several of their youth players playing for the Indian U17 and U16 national teams.

The club have highlighted this and more in their letter to the AIFF, where they have requested for a meeting with the officials of the Indian FA.

With AIFF keen on tapping into the Bengaluru market, Ozone FC have a realistic chance of being awarded a spot in the first division for the 2017-18 season.