After being associated with the Indian Super League (ISL) since its inaugural edition as a title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp is set to sponsor the Indian national teams.

Indian Football: Hero MotoCorp to sponsor the Indian national teams

The Indian motorcycle and scooter manufacturer had also decided to sponsor the I-League, the country’s premier division league and the Federation Cup which is a knockout-based tournament.

Good samaritans Ashutosh Mehta & Jayesh Rane rush to the aid of suffering Mizoram people

“Yes, they (Hero MotoCorp) have come onboard for the Indian senior national team and the other age group sides as well,” informed Kushal Das, the general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), to Goal.

The electronic boards during the India vs Nepal an Krygyzstan games highlighted Hero MotoCorp and Nike alongside promoting the social media pages of the Indian national team, the ISL and the upcoming Under-17 World Cup in India.

This is the first major sponsorship deal for the national team after the Panasonic contract came to a close in December 2012. Panasonic had penned a deal in January 2010 for a period of three years.

Stephen Constantine: ISL, I-League running parallely is best for India

Earlier there were talks of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) agreeing to sponsor the national team back in 2013 but the deal never fructified.

The positive string of results under the guidance of Stephen Constantine has certainly boosted the mood around the national team. India are now ranked in the top 100 in the world and have won both their Asian Cup qualifiers to be course to make it into the continental championship in 2019.