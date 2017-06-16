Socceroos new-boy Dylan McGowan is still pinching himself as Australia settles in Russia ahead of their Confederations Cup campaign.

'I'm hungry for more' - McGowan relishing Socceroos opportunity

Germany, Cameroon and Chile await the Socceroos in Group B, with Die Mannschaft the first opponents in Sochi on Monday.

McGowan - fresh from signing with Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira from Adelaide United - can't wait for the tournament to start after debuting against Brazil earlier this week.

"It's still sinking in really," the centre-back said of his debut, shortly after the team arrived in Sochi.

"It's probably the biggest point in my career so far.

"It's now a case of building on it and if the boss needs me throughout this tournament, just being ready and prepared to help the boys.

"You saw how good the Brazilians were - they're a great side and number one [in the world] for a reason.

"Training with the boys these last few weeks, getting to know them all and working at the intensity we do here has really helped me prepare."

As one of four uncapped players picked by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou heading into this long international window, being in camp with the Socceroos is a new and exciting time.

"I said when I came in this is the best set-up I've ever seen in terms of the staff and the preparation that goes into everything," McGowan said.

"Once you get a taste for it, you definitely want a little bit more.

"I'm fortunate to be in this camp and have such a long time [here] and be at such a great tournament like the Confederations Cup.

"I'm hungry for more and hopefully there's more to come."

The journey from Sochi airport to the team hotel took them past Fisht Olympic Stadium, the venue where Australia will take on the world champions.

McGowan says that got the juices flowing even more.

"It's a massive tournament - we knew that coming here and we really want to do well," the 25-year-old said.

"Germany is just the first stop on this tour and hopefully we can get three points.

"The boss will set us up how we always do, how we always prepare against any opposition and that's to go out and play our football and take the game to them."