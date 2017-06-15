Belgian Luc Eymael open to coach Gor Mahia

Belgian coach Luc Eymael is keen to handle Gor Mahia if the club tables an offer for his services.

The former AFC Leopards tactician is a free agent after his contract with South African side Polokwane City ended last month. Speaking exclusively to Goal from his native country, Eymael says he has several clubs, who want his services but he can listen to K'Ogalo if they approach him.

"I have several offers from India, Morocco and Tunisia but I will not resist to coach Gor Mahia if they come for me. I respect Gor Mahia, they are a good club with fantastic fans and will want to win trophies with them. It is an offer that I can jump to if it arises."

Gor Mahia are without a coach after Brazilian Ze Maria resigned at half stage of the season on Thursday. The Brazilian was at the helm of the fifteen times league champions for one and a half years after taking over from Frank Nuttall. Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier revealed the exit of Ze Maria to Goal saying the tactician never cited any 'serious' reason for his exit. "Yes, Ze Maria has handed in his resignation letter, but he did not give any solid reason for his exit.

"We will meet and decide the way forward later on, but as it stands, 'Zico' (Zedekiah Otieno) will be in charge of the team until we make a decision on the same."

Gor Mahia will face Sofapaka in a league match at Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Sunday.