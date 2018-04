A source close to Lionel Messi has denied that the superstar met Barcelona target Marco Verratti for dinner after pictures emerged online showing the pair at the same restaurant in Ibiza.

Messi and Verratti attend same restaurant in Ibiza to further fuel Barcelona transfer talk

As reported by Goal , the Italian has told Paris Saint-Germain he wishes to leave this summer, with Barca preparing a bid of up to €100 million .