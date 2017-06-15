Arsenal and Tottenham target Sessegnon is a phenomenon, says Aluko

Sone Aluko has hailed Arsenal and Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon as a "phenomenon" and believes he is capable of playing for any of the top clubs in the Premier League.

The 17-year-old defender enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Championship side in 2016-17 and Goal understands he is on the radar of the Gunners and Spurs, with Chelsea also monitoring the situation.

And Aluko believes Sessegnon, who had previously been on Liverpool's wishlist, is capable of being one of the top left-backs in the country but warned he must be careful to ensure he fulfils his potential.

He told Goal: ''He's a phenomenon! I've never seen someone of that age play with such maturity and play with such an understanding of the game.





''From where he is now, he could go on and be as good as any left-back or he might never fulfil his potential.

''He's at a stage where the decision making in his career and his drive and hunger to keep working hard is very important, but he has a very bright future ahead of him.

When I first joined Fulham in my first training session, I didn’t know how old he was because he did not look out of place, even being that young. So he has maturity; he can handle himself in professional men's football already at 16.

He's well ahead of his age. There is a lot of learning for him still to do and that will only come with playing games and gathering experience. This is his first season in professional football, Aluko continued.

''He is an exceptional talent. I think what is important for him is to keep progressing - and he's progressed this year because he played regularly.

''So if he does go to a big club, which is going to happen at some point, those big clubs loan players out all the time - if he goes to a Manchester City or Tottenham or Manchester United or wherever, would he play in their first team now?

''If he goes and doesn't play, it doesn’t make sense. But if he goes there and goes out on loan and plays regularly, it's still good for him. So there are a lot of options for him.

When you are good, you have options. That’s why I say his decision making is key for him. He shouldn’t interrupt his development.