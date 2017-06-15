Bandari’s Tanzanian trialist Fred Cosmas was on target as the Kenya Premier League side shared the spoils with Shanzu United in a friendly played on Wednesday.

Tanzanian trialist on target for Bandari in friendly

Fred Cosmas, who is one of the key strikers the Dockers intend to sign during the ongoing transfer window, netted the opener in the 2nd minute. Shanzu United hauled themselves off the canvas and restored parity three minutes after quarter an hour through Leonard Kotella.

The Dockers fielded a second string team after resumption and Abdalla Hassan stretched lead in the 49th minute. Robinson Sewe pulled the spanners in the works to level the score for Shanzu United two minutes later. Bandari were using the match to gauge their squad ahead of second leg of Kenya Premier League that resumes this weekend after a three week recess.

Bandari face relegation candidates Western Stima at KPA Mbaraki Sports on Sunday, kick-off 15:00 hours. The Dockers are placed 8th position on the 18 team log with 18 points from 13 matches while Western Stima are fighting relegation battle in the 17th position with 10 points from similar number of matches.