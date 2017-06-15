Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu has stated that he and his teammates are motivated to face the Rivers United on Friday with their sights on the available three points at stake at the end of the league tie fixed for the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Lobi Stars’ Okpotu fired up for Rivers United clash

Okpotu has scored 10 goals in the league this season including two hat-tricks and the former Al Ittihad of Libya striker expressed that the Pride of Benue will be fired up to face the Pride of Rivers knowing that the maximum points could take them to third on the league table if other results go in their favour.

“Rivers United are enough motivation for the players to do well and the fact that we could get into the top three with three points will give us additional push to go all out for the points at stake. We know the present crop of players we have can achieve something great this season and we are going all out to see to it that it becomes a reality,” Okpotu told Goal.

Okpotu is among the three nominees for the Match day 23 Wonder Goal alongside FC Ifeanyiubah’s Pascal Seka and El Kanemi Warriors’ Otakho Aghahowa and his goals have taken the Makurdi side to their present sixth spot on the league log with 36 points from 24 games.