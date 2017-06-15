Ghana Premier League board has condemned the actions of Aduana Stars supporters during their home game against Asante Kotoko on Monday in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Ghana Premier League Board condemns 'violence' against StarTimes

The Brong Ahafo-based club's supporters prevented television right holders, StarTimes, from broadcasting the game live on their various channels and affiliates, threatening the crew at the match venue.

"The Ghana Football Association and the Premier League Board condemn in no uncertain terms the action of Aduana Stars to prevent crew and staff of StarTimes, Broadcast Right Holders of the Ghana Premier League, from telecasting the day 18 league match against Asante Kotoko played on Monday June 12, 2017 at Dormaa-Ahenkro," an official statement read.

"Despite Aduana FC being formally informed of the live telecast schedule, they prevented the television crew of the official broadcaster from covering the match in clear violation of PLB's directive.

"The board, at its meeting on Tuesday June 14, 2017, evaluated official reports from the match and has accordingly referred the incident to the disciplinary committee of the GFA for the necessary action to be taken.

"We want to reiterate our abhorrence to such violent behavior, and all stakeholders are reminded that the GFA/PLB will deal ruthlessly with any club caught in acts which bring the league into disrepute," the statement added.

Aduana, however, argue that StarTimes have failed to telecast two of their previous away games against Wafa and Berekum Chelsea respectively without any tangible reasons and were cheated by referees as a result.

Goal understands that Aduana may be left of the hook with just a warning since there is no rule in the football association which prescribes punishment when such an offence is committed.