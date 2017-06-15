Kaizer Chiefs linked with Ghanaian defender Awal

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly renewed their interest in Ghanaian defender Mohammed Awal.

According to media reports in Ghana, Amakhosi have already inquired about the availability of Awal, who is currently on the books of Asante Kotoko.

The Glamour Boys are long admirers of Awal's work, having tried to sign him while he was still at Maritzburg United four years ago.

Awal worked with Steve Komphela at the Team of Choice, and with Chiefs looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season, especially in defence, the 29-year-old may soon find himself at Naturena.

Chiefs have freed up their foreign space by releasing Zambian forward Lewis Macha and Togolese striker Camaldine Abraw, while Zimbabwean attacker Michelle Katsvairo will be loaned out before the start of next season.

This means the Soweto giants can afford to sign at least three foreign internationals for the 2017/18 PSL season.

At this stage, they have Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez and Zimbabwe international Edmore Chirambadare as their only remaining foreign internationals in the squad.

Chiefs are also interested in Chicken Inn defender Teenage Hadebe, but nothing has been finalized as yet with the two parties still locked in negotiations.