RB Leipzig sign Bruma from Galatasaray

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of highly rated Portugal Under-21 international Bruma from Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old has moved to the Bundesliga side on a five-year deal for an initial €12.5m fee which could eventually rise to €15m based on several add-ons.

And sporting director Ralf Rangnick has hailed the transfer, saying Bruma is a “perfect” fit into Leipzig's style of play under manager Ralph Hassenhuttl.

"Bruma fits perfectly with our football and the physical facilities to our game,” he told the club's website.

“He is fast, technically strong and has an extreme pull to the goal. We are glad that we could sign a player with such talent for us.

“Bruma will expand our options in the offensive game and give us even more flexibility in the number 10 position.”

Bruma emerged through Sporting CP's widely regarded youth academy before moving to Galatasaray in 2013.

He was shipped out on loan to both Gaziantepspor and Real Sociedad respectively between 2014 and 2016 before returning to Galatasaray, scoring 11 goals in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

Leipzig will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga last term.