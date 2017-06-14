Paul Pogba has had a busy summer. In the weeks since the end of the club season, the midfielder has made a pilgrimage to Mecca to kick-start Ramadan and featured for France against Sweden and England.

Pogba reveals new Chinese haircut

That busy schedule has not held him back from keeping up his style, though, as he returns with a cool new haircut.











A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:24am PDT





The Manchester United star showed off his new do on Instagram, complete with Chinese characters shaved into his head.

With red streaks and another design around the side, the 24-year-old celebrated his China-inspired cut with a paper fan with "Pogboom" written on it and posted the image with the hashtag "#PogChina".











A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:22am PDT





The 24-year-old won the Europa League and EFL Cup in his first season with Jose Mourinho's men and will return to commence pre-season training in early July.

The Red Devils will then embark on their International Champions Cup tour, where they will face Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City among others.