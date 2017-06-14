Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was unhappy with his side's second half performance.

Bafana Bafana coach Baxter rues missed chances against Zambia

“We showed in the second half that we can’t switch off. We have to keep on doing the right things and when we don’t do that then instead of becoming a threat to the opposition we are a threat to ourselves,” Baxter said in a post-match interview.

The loss ended Bafana's 18-match unbeaten run which they looked on course to extend when Lebogang Manyama handed them a 1-0 half-time lead.

“I’m pleased with the first half performances. The last 15 minutes (of the game) we started kicking back into life and created a few chances," he continued.

“So on the run of play, we should have scored them and ended with a draw as a fair result. But miss chances and you always run the risk of losing the game,” Baxter concluded.