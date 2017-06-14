Thulani Serero agrees three-year deal with Vitesse Arnhem

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero looks certain to leave Ajax Amsterdam for fellow Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem ahead of next season.

Thulani Serero agrees three-year deal with Vitesse Arhem

The former Ajax Cape Town man was frozen out at the 2017 Europa League finalists throughout the campaign, but the Dutch giants have agreed to let him go.

Vitesse confirmed through their social media that that the 27-year-old will undergo a medical on Wednesday before finalising his move which will come to effect on the 1st of July 2017.











Thulani #Serero wordt vandaag medisch gekeurd en onder voorbehoud daarvan later op de dag gepresenteerd #vitesse #transfer A post shared by Vitesse (@mijnvitesse) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:42am PDT





Vitesse is a partner of English Premier League champions Chelsea where a number of Blues players spend loan spells with the Dutch club as part of their development.

Provided all goes well and Serero completes his move to Vitesse, he will have the unique opportunity of playing Uefa Europa League football next season after the club finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term.