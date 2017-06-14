There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Indian domestic football scene after it was confirmed on Monday that Bengaluru FC would be one of the two new teams to play the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. Obviously, there were a lot of questions as to how the fans perceived this move from the two-time I-League champions.

WATCH: Bengaluru FC fans react to their team joining the Indian Super League bandwagon

Before India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Lyrgyzstan, Goal's Bengaluru correspondent Ramachandran Sriram caught up with several Bengaluru FC fans representing the West Block Blues (Bengaluru FC fan club). Watch to know what the BFC fans think about this development: