The U.S. men's national team got a boost to its World Cup qualifying hopes without even playing on Tuesday night.

U.S. remains third in Hexagonal after favorable results

Following its win over Trinidad & Tobago and draw at Mexico last week, Bruce Arena's men entered Tuesday in third place in the Hexagonal. At the end of the night, somewhat unexpectedly, they were still there.

Panama failed to defeat Honduras at home on Tuesday, and needed a last-gasp equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez. The Canaleros could have passed the U.S. in the standings with a win but instead remain in fourth place.

Elsewhere, Costa Rica managed a 2-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago. The result leaves T&T with a mountain to climb and secures the Ticos' spot in second place with six of the 10 Hexagonal matches now played.

The top three teams in the Hexagonal – the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying – receive automatic berths to the 2018 World Cup, while the fourth-place side advances to a playoff against an Asian side.