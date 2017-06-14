Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah says more players will be handed national team opportunity following the debuts of three youngsters as Ghana humiliated Ethiopia on Sunday.

Ghana to see more new players - Kwesi Appiah

Munich 1860 left-back Agbenyenu Lumor started at left-back while NAC Breda's Thomas Agyepong and FC Zurich's Raphael Dwamena played in attack as the Black Stars whitewashed the Walias 5-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

"It was a great performance from the players but more players will come into the team," Appiah said.

"We have to look at the long term goal and the immediate goal.

"My ambition is to build a team for the future. More players will have to come in so we have a formidable squad."

Appiah, who is back to the national team after a three-year absence, has been described as the 'man with an eye for talent'.

In his first stint, the likes of Abdul Majeed Waris and Christian Atsu had their Ghana breakthroughs, both men having since become integral part of the Black Stars.

“I have a data and what I try to do is get all Ghanaians players who are doing well," Appiah added.

“In modern football, it is not always possible for you to be traveling here and there to monitor your players.

“With the help of modern technology, you can be in your room and do your job of monitoring.

"I decided to embark on that journey and that is how come we see all these brilliant players."

Alanyaspor midfielder Isaac Sackey and Sweden-based Kingsley Sarfo were some other debutants named in Appiah's 30-man squad for the Ethiopia encounter.