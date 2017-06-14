There is pressure on Rivers United, says Sakin

Bolaji Sakin acknowledges the pressure on Rivers United as a result of their unimpressive run in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Pride of Rivers currently sit in 16th spot in the topflight log, three points above the relegation zone after 24 matches.

However, Sakin insists the players need to sit up and work harder to secure their top flight status for another season.

"It's normal that when a team isn't doing too well there will be pressure. We aren't doing too well so the pressure is evident," Sakin told Goal.

"But we've got to sit up and work hard to achieve our set target."

Sakin scored in Rivers United's 2-1 win over FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday and he reveals he had promised his spouse, present with their kid at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

"I felt very good to have got a goal in Rivers United's 2-1 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah, because my wife was at the stadium to see me play so it was a great feeling for me," he said.

"I made a promise to her before the match that I'll score a goal and it happened as promise so I ran to where she and my baby sat to celebrate, glory be to God."

