Chan 2018: Sam Nyamweya cautions Govt and FKF

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya has cautioned that Kenya may lose her bid to host Chan 2018.

Chan 2018: Sam Nyamweya warns Govt and FKF

In a signed statement, Nyamweya feels that the Kenyan government and Football Kenya Federation have not committed enough effort to have the tournament staged in the country. “On behalf of Kenyans, I wish to express our great concern at the state of affairs as regards Kenya hosting Chan 2018.

“Our concern is brought about by the fact that with only a few months to this tournament there has been no serious commitment on the apart of the Government and Football Kenya Federation.”

Nyamweya said under his regime, they put up an extra effort to have the event handed to Kenya. “Bidding for and winning rights to bring Chan to Kenya was not an easy task as me and my team had to work extra hard and put in place all the required bid documents.

“Much as we are aware that the leadership in FKF do not appreciate the important role we played to enable Kenya win the bid to host Chan in 2018, we are very concerned because we do not want to see all the efforts we had put in go down the drain.

“Apart from the hours we put in to ensure that Kenya wins the bid to host Chan 2018, we also used a lot of personal money which to-date we have not been refunded by the Federation.”

Nyamweya now says Kenya might lose the bid to stage the event and feels it will be a sad day for Kenyans, who love the sport. “As concerned Kenyans, our prayers are that this will not be the second time Kenya will lose the chance to host a major football tournament after the country was stripped of the rights to host 1986 Afcon which was later awarded to South Africa.”

Nyamweya concludes; “Hosting a tournament of Chan’s magnitude comes along with a lot of benefits to any country as the hospitality industry and the tourism sector will be big beneficiaries and this will be a major boost to Kenyan economy.”