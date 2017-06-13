South Africa's starting line-up for the international friendly against Zambia has been announced. Kick-off is at 19h00.

Baxter announces Bafana Bafana starting line-up against Zambia

The 11 players, who started against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification Group E match have been rested by coach Stuart Baxter.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is set to make his Bafana international debut.

Aubrey Ngoma, the Cape Town City midfielder, who will also be making his first ever appearance for Bafana will start in the left wing.

Bafana's attack will be led by France-based Kermit Erasmus, who missed South Africa's 2-0 win over Nigeria in Uyo due to an injury.





Starting line up: Darren Keet, Abubaker Mobara, Sifiso Hlanti, Lorenzo Gordinho, Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali, Tiyane Mabunda, Percy Tau, Aubrey Ngoma, Lebogang Manyama, Kermit Erasmus.

Subs: Ronwen Williams, Lebogang Phiri, Tebogo Langerman, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bongani Zungu, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Thamsanqa Gabuza.