Kaizer Chiefs have not given up on reinforcing their defence with the services of Teenage Hadebe ahead of next season.

‘The deal is still on’ – Hadebe’s agent confirms Kaizer Chiefs talks

According to Hadebe’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, the deal is still on, but nothing has been finalized as yet.

Mahachi said he is still waiting to hear from Amakhosi on whether they will sign the player or not.

“The deal is still on,” Mahachi told Goal.

“We are still in discussion with Kaizer Chiefs, but nothing has been finalized. Hopefully it works out,” he confirmed.

Last year, Hadebe spent some time training with the Glamour Boys, and asked if the player will be required to undergo another trial, Mahachi said: “Those are the issues we are still discussing with Kaizer Chiefs. We still have to come to an arrangement and to see whether it’s happening or not.”

“They know the player, they have seen him. So, those are the issues we’re now discussing,” concluded Mahachi.

Goal understands that Chiefs will release at least two foreign players to try and free up their foreign quota before they can be able to sign new players.