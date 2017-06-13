Verratti and a return to Tiki Taka is Barca's best chance of beating Madrid

There is still some anger among Barcelona fans after the club's disappointing end to the season. Only around 8,000 supporters turned up at Camp Nou on Saturday to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of their team's first European Cup. After seeing Real Madrid clinch La Liga and also the Champions League, many were not in the mood to celebrate past glories.

Icons such as Ronald Koeman, Hristo Stoichkov and even Pep Guardiola were in town to commemorate the date: two and a half decades since Barca's brilliant Dream Team beat Sampdoria at Wembley to claim their maiden European Cup. There was a seven-a-side match against Benfica (rivals in the semi-finals in 1992), a video to recall the victory and a mock celebration as the players lifted a replica of the famous trophy.

The real one, however, belongs to Real right now and that is all too fresh in the minds of many Barca fans. And perhaps that is why, on Sunday, the Bernabeu was packed out as many of Madrid's own legends lined up in a friendly match against a Roma XI.

At Camp Nou on Saturday, the biggest cheers in an eerily empty stadium were reserved for Guardiola. Because despite winning the treble under Luis Enrique, Barca have not swept aside their rivals with the same style and swagger since Pep walked away in 2012. And now Madrid look like being in a position to take over as the dominant force in Spain and Europe.