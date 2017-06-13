Europe's top young players will get the chance to show what they can do on the big stage this summer during the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

European Under-21 Championship: TV channels, streams & how to watch for free

The likes of England, Spain and Germany have all named strong squads for the tournament and as Andrea Pirlo, Petr Cech and Thiago Alcantara, to name but three, have shown, the Golden Ball winner is usually destined for stardom.

Renato Sanches, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Saul Niguez will be among the players aiming to claim that prize this time around, with Spain hoping to be crowned European champions at Under-21 level for the third time since 2011.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, keep reading for a complete guide to the television channels the games will be broadcast on to make sure you don't miss a kick.

HOW TO WATCH THE U-21 EUROS

If you're in the UK, the European Under-21 Championship will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports. You can find a complete schedule at the bottom of this article.

Four games will be free to watch on Sky Sports Mix - Poland vs Slovakia on June 16, Germany vs Czech Republic and Denmark vs Italy on June 18 and Italy vs Germany on June 24 - and the rest will be spread across Sky Sports 1, 2 and 5. Both semi-finals and the final broadcast on Sky Sports 1.

If you're in the US, you're not so lucky; ESPN hold the rights there and current listings suggest they will only broadcast a limited number of games in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. You will be able to watch the tournament if you've signed up for their ESPN3 and WatchESPN online streaming platforms, however.

UEFA has a long list of broadcast partners around the world that will be airing the tournament - and here is the full list. If the country or region you live in does not appear, you'll be able to stream the tournament for free on UEFA.com and UEFA's YouTube channel.

Country / Region

Network

Australia

beIN Sports

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Brazil

Globosat

Brunei

Astro

Bulgaria

Nova

Canada

RDS, TSN

Caribbean

ESPN

Croatia

Arena Sport

Czech Republic

Czech TV

Denmark

Discovery

Finland

Discovery

France

L'Equipe

Macedonia

TV Nova, Arena Sport

Germany

ARD, ZDF, Sport1

Hungary

DIGI Sport

Indonesia

RCTI

Israel

Charlton

Italy

RAI

Latin America

ESPN

Malaysia

Astro

MENA

beIN Sports

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Norway

Discovery

Poland

Polsat

Portugal

Sport TV

Romania

DIGI Sport

San Marino

RAI

Serbia

Arena Sport

Slovakia

Markiza

Spain

Mediaset

Sub-Saharan Africa

Kwese Sports

Sweden

Discovery

United Kingdom

Sky

United States

ESPN



HOW TO STREAM THE U-21 EUROS

As Sky have the rights to the tournament in the UK, your only legal streaming option if you're living in Britain will be Sky Go. That's a free online service for Sky TV subscribers and can be used on a range of devices.

As mentioned, it looks as if American viewers will be limited exclusively to online streaming options in English. ESPN3 and WatchESPN will have the games and are available as part of participating cable, internet and satellite TV packages.

And if you're living in a country in which no network has bought the rights to the tournament, you can watch for free on UEFA.com and UEFA's YouTube channel.

COMPLETE UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Group A:

Date Match

Time (local / BST)

TV channel

Jun 16

Sweden vs England

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 16

Poland vs Slovakia

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports Mix

Jun 19

Slovakia vs England

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 19

Poland vs Sweden

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1

Jun 22

England vs Poland

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1

Jun 22

Slovakia vs Sweden

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1



Group B:

Date Match

Time (local / BST)

TV channel

Jun 17

Portugal vs Serbia

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 17

Spain vs Macedonia

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1

Jun 20

Serbia vs Macedonia

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 20

Portugal vs Spain

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1

Jun 23

Macedonia vs Portugal

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 5

Jun 23

Serbia vs Spain

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1



Group C:

Date Match

Time (local / BST)

TV channel

Jun 18

Germany vs Czech Republic

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1 / Mix

Jun 18

Denmark vs Italy

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1 / Mix

Jun 21

Czech Republic vs Italy

18:00 / 17:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 21

Germany vs Denmark

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1

Jun 24

Italy vs Germany

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 1 / Mix

Jun 24

Czech Republic vs Denmark

20:45 / 19:45

Sky Sports 2



Semi-finals:

Date Match

Time (local / BST)

TV channel

Jun 27

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B/C or Winner Group C

18:00 / 17:00 or 21:00 / 20:00

Sky Sports 1

Jun 27

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A or Winner Group C

18:00 / 17:00 or 21:00 / 20:00

Sky Sports 1



Final: