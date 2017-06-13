Media reports in Portugal have suggested that that Arsenal are showing interest in FC Porto’s wantaway winger Yacine Brahimi.

Algerian attacker Yacine Brahimi targeted by Arsenal

Brahimi is reportedly keen to leave the Primeira Liga outfit this summer after spending three seasons at the club and a number of clubs are said to be pursuing the Algeria international, including the FA Cup champions.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha claim the Gunners are leading the race for the 27-year-old despite their reluctance to meet Porto’s £35 million asking price.







The Blue and Whites have reportedly already rejected a number of offers from other clubs for Brahimi and are said to be firm on the player's £35m price-tag because of their struggle to meet UEFA Financial FairPlay guidelines for next season.

Brahimi joined Porto from Granada in 2013 and went to score 29 goals in 115 appearances and is currently on international duty with the Desert Foxes.