Kagere: Gor Mahia deserved to beat AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia won the inaugural Super Cup to book a date with English Premier League side Everton in a pre-season match set for July 13 in Tanzania.

K'Ogalo downed rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 at Uhuru Stadium, Tanzania, to clinch the trophy and pocket Sh3million. Tournament's top scorer Meddie Kagere is relishing the chance of facing some best footballers in the world already. "It is a theme of joy to us, management as well as the supporters.

"Everyone has contributed to our success and the best thing is that we have managed to win the competition. It was not easy though; our focus will now be on Everton, it is a privilege to play them and learn from the best. We will continue doing our best in all competitions because we want to keep developing as a team."

On beating AFC Leopards again Kagere said, "We deserved to win. We were the best team of the day and I am happy we won convincingly."

K'Ogalo are expected back home on Monday to prepare for Kenyan Premier League that resumes this weekend.