Gor Mahia is set to play English side Everton On July 13 at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam after winning the inaugural Super Cup.

Jolawi: Gor Mahia will beat Everton FC

K'Ogalo defeated bitter rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final to book that once in a lifetime chance. Speaking after the final, club's team manager Jolawi Obondo is confident the fifteen times league champions will floor Everton. "It is not going to be easy, it will be tough to play them (Everton), but who says they are unbeatable? We want to beat them and prove that we have good talent here, it is going to be a good match.

Gor Mahia celebrates winning title and Sh3million

"For AFC Leopards, yes, we expected to beat them, but honestly not by that margin. I was personally surprised."

Tusker, AFC Leopards, Nakuru All Stars and AFC Leopards represented Kenya while Simba, Singida, Jang'om,be and Yanga represented Tanzania.