Gillette ProShield Best Player of the Week: Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal in Latvia

It all seemed so simple. Collect the ball on the left flank by the half line, run down the wing, pause, turn towards the centre, throw in a few step-overs before laying off a pass out wide, then storming into the box to prepare for a cross, and rising above and between two towering centre-backs to head home. When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, it does all seem that easy.

Gillette ProShield Best Player of the Week: Cristiano Ronaldo leads inspires Portugal in Latvia

He did something similar fairly recently in the Champions League final, sneaking in between defenders of the calibre of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, to score past Gianluigi Buffon – all done at ease.

But the latest run and goal – his second of the match – came against Latvia in a World Cup qualifier for Portugal. The first was also a header, one that he poached after teammate Jose Fonte’s initial effort came off the post.

On the night that the European Champions Portugal stormed the Skonto Stadium in Riga, Latvia to complete an emphatic 3-0 win, it was their inspirational skipper who was involved in all three goals, scoring two and setting up Andre Silva’s 67th minute strike. The brace now sees him as the joint top-scorer with Robert Lewandowski’s 11 strikes in the qualifiers.

It was a performance that has become a regular feature whenever the 32-year-old takes to the pitch. After all, Ronaldo has lead his club Real Madrid to two back-to-back Champions League titles, with the coveted Euro 2016 victory nestled in between.

Against Latvia he came up with that same combination of finesse and explosive skill. Step-overs came at will. Then there was the strong and quick running that would help him break the grip of his marker – it’s how he got his first goal when he took off from outside the box to gather the rebound before his marker could react.

He had seven attempts on goal out of his team’s 22 efforts and there was a sense that Ronaldo was enjoying the game. There was the glint of youthful exuberance as he over-dribble at times. But there was also the maturity to make space for his teammates and thread through a pass for them to run onto.

Late in the game, the captain was seemingly brought down in the box, but the penalty decision never came. There was no complaint from Ronaldo, just a smile and a complement to the referee for getting the decision right – the most telling sign that for all his competitive nature, he was simply enjoying a game of football on the night.

Cristiano's presence has the ability to hold Portugal together. He managed that for another 90 minutes against Latvia. For the fans present, it’s a chance to muster the courage to get onto the field and meet the man himself, as a young fan managed to do so. More often than not, as it did happen on Friday night, the Portuguese captain will greet you with a hug.

To find out more about Gillette’s latest promotions and news, visit www.facebook.com/GilletteSingapore