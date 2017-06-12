Plateau United 5-1 Gombe United

NPFL Matchday 24: Ruthless Plateau United crush Gombe United

Plateau United were in ruthless form as they pummeled Gombe United 5-1 in the Matchday 24 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, increasing their points at the top to 45.

The crushing loss will further fuel pressure on the Savannah Scorpions' boss Manu Garba as speculation continue to sky rocket as regards his eminent sack.

Peter Eneji netted twice, with Golbe Elisha, Kabiru Umar and Emeka Umeh also on target for the Peace Boys. Mannir Ubale registered what was later regarded as a face saving goal for the visitors.

MFM FC 1-0 Shooting Stars

A solitary strike from Monday Shishinma handed MFM FC a 1-0 win over troubled Shooting Stars in the Southwest derby.

The Olukoya Boys went ahead in the 21st minute as Shola Brossa teed up Shishinma, who curled home a wonderful effort into the net for his first goal of the campaign.

Shinshinma saw a second goal chalked off by the referee for offside. That was the last chance MFM created in the final 30 minutes, as they saw out the rest of the clash with relative ease.

Enyimba FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Enyimba kept their title prospects alive with a hard-fought 2-1 derby win over Abia Warriors at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

The People's Elephants had the better of an entertaining opening 18 minutes and created at up to three good scoring opportunities.

Mfon Udoh stepped up his game and twice found the back of the net before Chimezie Amanfor struck a consolation for the Ucendu Babes.

Tempers flared at the business end of the game as Kelly Kester and Chinedu Ozor were sent to the showers. Both sides completed the game with 10 men each.

Enugu Rangers 1-0 Akwa United

Enugu Rangers struck early to beat Akwa United 1-0 and extend their unbeaten streak to three in the top tier division.

Goalscoring opportunities were rare in the opening 10 minutes with both sides largely cancelling each other in midfield.

The hosts increased the pressure were rewarded thanks to Bright Silas who arrived at the right place to punish the Promise Keepers in the 13th minute.

Rangers saw off the remaining hefty minutes to account for the scalp of the Abdu Maikaba's team at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Rivers United 2-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

A last-gasp strike from evergreen Efosa Eguakun gave Rivers United a 2-1 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Bolaji Sakin held his nerves to put the Pride of Rivers at the ascendancy in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot. Substitute Prince Aggreh then paid the hosts back in their coin with a spot-kick leveller six minutes from regulation time.

And the Anambra Warriors came out more assertive and looked the more likely of the two sides to grab all three points before Eguakun's late intervention saw the home fans go into wild jubilation in a carnival mood.

Wikki Tourists 3-1 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists took another step towards maintaining their top flight status winning 3-1 against Niger Tornadoes at the Abubakar Tafawa Stadium.

The Bauchi Elephants edged ahead when Chinedu Onyelenu turned Festus Umanah's delivery home.

There was far greater urgency from the homers and they soon doubled their advantage, with Victor Alegbe finishing superbly from a rebound. Yet the Ikon Allah Boys refused to let their heads hang and pulled a goal back thanks to Andrew Ikefe.

It set up a gripping finale as Tornadoes pushed for an equaliser, but substitute Ahmed Usman scored a sublime third.

ABS FC 1-0 Lobi Stars

Adeshina Gata increased his rising reputation as he inspired ABS FC to 1-0 victory over 10-man Lobi Stars at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

The youngster showed quality as his innovative pass found Akinbo Oluwasegun who delivered the only goal of the game.

Lobi Stars' slim chances picking a positive result was dealt a crushing blow when steely midfielder Raphael Ayagwa was sent off for a second bookable offence after the hour.

Katsina United 3-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Katsina United asserted their authority with a 3-0 thrashing of El Kanemi Warriors at the Mohammodou Dikko Stadium. The hosts were in control of the clash throughout and were without mercy in front of the Desert Warriors goal.







The floodgates opened right in the very first minute. Fleet-footed Musa Suleiman went for goal to make it 1-0. The hosts were two goals clear three minutes into the second half. Suleiman made it a brace for himself.







Hardworking Obinna Eleje bagged a goal of his in the 74th minute when he combined with his partner in crime Tasiu Lawal to secure the three points.

Kano Pillars 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars proved too strong for Sunshine Stars running out 3-1 victors at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The game burst into life 10 seconds after kick off when Nyima Nwangwa opened the scoring from Rabiu Ali's assist.

Junior Lokosa produced a wonderful finish after picking up a back pass from the Akure side's skipper Sunday Abe. The striker then got a brace as Pillars went into the dressing room with a three-goal lead.



The Owena Whales came out powerfully after the break, with Ajibola Otegbeye registering his name on the scoresheet.

Pillars stood firm in the face of Stars' increasing late pressure, holding on for an impressive win.

Remo Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United

Fatai Osho's magic touch seems to be working for Remo Stars. The Sky Blues Stars climbed off the bottom of the log with a 1-0 win over 10-man Nasarawa United.

It was always going to be tough journey for the Solid Miners. And that was confirmed following a red card to Jide Williams in the 46th minute.

Two minutes later, the Gateway Stadium was thrown into frenzy when Eric Dufegha was on song from a set piece. He slammed the ball straight into the back of the net.